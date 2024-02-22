Lakes Area Food Shelf Urges Community to Participate in March FoodShare Campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every year, the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes participates in the Minnesota FoodShare March campaign. The campaign will run between February 26 and April 6 and helps stock and support nearly 300 food shelves across the state.

The Lakes Area Food Shelf encourages the community to get involved by participating in local food drives or making a financial donation. The food shelf is confident that the Brainerd Lakes Area will do its part, based on what they see every day.

“I get to be the messenger every day,” says Tammy Larsen, Lakes Area Food Shelf Director. “Our volunteers get to be the messenger and give foods away, but we are giving food away only because of the generosity in the Brainerd Lakes Area. I mean, we couldn’t do without those financial and food donations.”

Last year during the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign, the Lakes Area Food Shelf raised $161,000 and collected 6,000 pounds of food. To learn more on how you can donate, you can visit their website.

