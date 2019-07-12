Lakeland Team of the Year – Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey vs. LPGE/Browerville Wrestling

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

We have made it to the semifinals of our tournament. In our first matchup, Red Lake Girls Basketball defeated Bemidji Boys Soccer with 74 percent of the vote. Now it’s time to determine their opponent in the championship matchup as Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey takes on Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling.

The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team proved their state-run last year was no fluke, going 20-4-1, highlighted by winning the Edina holiday tournament. After beating North Wright County 3-2 in the section championship game, the Warriors headed to the Excel Center and started with a 4-0 win over White Bear Lake. Brainerd/Little Falls then beat Andover in the semifinals 3-2 in overtime and advanced to the championship game for the first time in school history. The Warriors run would come up short, losing in double overtime to Edina 4-3.

The Wolves wrestling team was ranked number one in the state for most of the season and advanced to the state tournament with a 24 and 1 record in dual meets. At state, they opened with a 30-24 win over Goodhue, then secured a 9-point win in the semis over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. In the championship match, they defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo 35 to 27 to secure the state title, the first boys team title in school history.