Lakeland Team of the Year – Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey vs. Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location. The first round is over, so we are on to the quarterfinals.

Yesterday, the Red Lake girls basketball team advanced, defeating Roseau Girls Basketball with over 70% of the vote. In our next matchup, it’s the finals in our Brainerd Lakes region with two Brainerd hockey teams facing off against each other.

The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team proved their state-run last year was no fluke, going 20-4-1, highlighted by winning the Edina holiday tournament. After beating North Wright County 3-2 in the section championship game, the Warriors headed to the Excel Center and started with a 4-0 win over White Bear Lake. Brainerd/Little Falls then beat Andover in the semifinals 3-2 in overtime and advanced to the championship game for the first time in school history. The Warriors run would come up short, losing in double overtime to Edina 4-3.

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey completed the three-peat, winning their third straight state title. They put an exclamation point on their season with a 13-1 win in the championship game. Brainerd is currently riding a 44-game winning streak; this season, they finished the year 13-0, outscoring their opponents 151-30.