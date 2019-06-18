Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lakeland Team of the Year- Bemidji Wrestling vs. Bemidji Boys Basketball

Jun. 17 2019

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

In our first matchup, Bemidji Boys Soccer defeated Bemidji Football with over 65% of the vote. They will take on the winner of today’s matchup – two teams who ended section title droughts to advance to the state tournament- Bemidji Wrestling and Bemidji Boys Basketball.

Click here to vote for today’s matchup – Bemidji Wrestling vs. Bemidji Boys Basketball

 

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakeland Team of the Year – Bemidji Boys Soccer vs. Bemidji Football

Fridley Woman Wins 2019 Great American Think-Off

2019 Great American Think-Off Finalists To Debate Whether Or Not To Vote

Voting Is The Topic Of Discussion For The 2019 Great American Think-Off

What do you think?

Latest Story

I-35W Bridge Collapse Survivor Speaks At Brainerd Public Library

Kimberly Brown is a survivor of the I-35 W bridge collapse disaster that took place in August of 2007. Flash forward nearly twelve years later
Posted on Jun. 17 2019

Latest Stories

I-35W Bridge Collapse Survivor Speaks At Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Jun. 17 2019

New Kinetic Sculptures Installed At Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Jun. 17 2019

Bridges Of Hope Hosts Resiliency Workshop In Brainerd

Posted on Jun. 17 2019

One Dead After Head-On Collision Near Deerwood

Posted on Jun. 17 2019

New Site In Crow Wing County For Disposal Of Architectural Latex Paint

Posted on Jun. 17 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate