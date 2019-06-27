Lakeland Team of the Year- Bemidji Boys Soccer vs. Bemidji Boys Basketball

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

Yesterday, the LPGE/Browerville Wrestling fans came out in full force, winning with over 90% of the vote.

The first round is completed and we’re down to 8 teams. You will have two days to vote for your favorite team, so you’ll have plenty of time to get the vote out and make your voice as loud as possible.

Our first quarterfinal matchup pits our remaining two teams in the Bemidji region- Bemidji Boys Soccer and Bemidji Boys Basketball.

The Lumberjacks boys soccer team made it farther this season than any other soccer team in Bemidji history. The Jacks went 16-2-1 in the regular season, going 9-0-1 in Section 8A. They picked up regular season wins against Moorhead and Duluth East. Bemidji cruised through the section playoffs, outscoring their opponents 25-4. In the state tournament, they began with a 1-0 win over Mahtomedi, followed by a 3-1 victory over Holy Angels in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Their run ended in heartbreak as they lost to Blake 1-0 in overtime in the state championship game.

The Bemidji boys basketball team started the season 9-0 and never looked back. They finished the regular season 20-4. They then rolled through the section playoffs, defeating Sartell-St. Stephen in the section championship game 67-58. The team advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1985. The Lumberjacks lost to eventual champions DeLaSalle in the first round. The Lumberjacks’ 23 wins is the most in program history.