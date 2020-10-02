Lakeland PBS Nominated for Two Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Nominations for the Annual Upper Midwest Emmy Awards were announced today, and Lakeland PBS has been nominated for two awards.

In the category of “Sports-One Time Special,” director and producer Andrew Dziengel was nominated for his piece “Curling Minnesota: Bemidji” alongside two other specials nominated in the region.

In the category of “Arts & Entertainment-Program,” director and producer Scott Knudson was nominated for his work on “Delina White Fashion: Common Ground 1113″. There are four other programs nominated in the category.

The regional awards ceremony will take place on November 14th at 7 pm. That plan is subject to change given COVID-19 restrictions.

