Lakeland PBS

Lakeland PBS Nominated for Two Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

Betsy Melin — Oct. 2 2020

Nominations for the Annual Upper Midwest Emmy Awards were announced today, and Lakeland PBS has been nominated for two awards.

In the category of “Sports-One Time Special,” director and producer Andrew Dziengel was nominated for his piece “Curling Minnesota: Bemidji” alongside two other specials nominated in the region.

In the category of “Arts & Entertainment-Program,” director and producer Scott Knudson was nominated for his work on “Delina White Fashion: Common Ground 1113″. There are four other programs nominated in the category.

The regional awards ceremony will take place on November 14th at 7 pm. That plan is subject to change given COVID-19 restrictions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

