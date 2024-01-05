Lakeland PBS Hosts Masterpiece Pre-Screening Event: All Creatures Great and Small
Lakeland PBS hosted an exclusive pre-screening of the premiere episode of All Creatures Great & Small. The premiere was set in Bemidji and Brainerd for the community to come and enjoy the fourth season of All Creatures Great and Small.
Lakeland PBS hosts their Master Piece Pre-Screening parties several times a year to celebrate new seasons and shows that are broadcasted on PBS station. These events gives community members to come into the studios to visit with the staff and get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on at the studio.
“Well, we’re animal lovers, and I feel drawn to all shows that are based in England. I love period dramas. It’s just a really wholesome, fun show to watch.”Jenna Claypool said.
The complete fourth season will be available to stream on the PBS app or PBS.org on Sunday, January 7, 2023, at 7:00 PM.
