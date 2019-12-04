Lakeland PBS Hosts Annual Holiday Open House

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The community was able to take part in some holiday fun at our annual holiday open house today.

Both our Bemidji and Brainerd facilities hosted the open house in hopes of showing our appreciation to our viewers for their continued support. Holiday treats and beverages were served, group and personal tours were given by Lakeland PBS staff, which allowed people to see several different areas of the station.

“We’ve done tours, we had our news staff around, we’ve got lots of treats, goodies, and cider and coffee and we do this every year, and it’s just a good opportunity to interact with the people that watch Lakeland PBS and it’s our way of saying ‘Happy Holidays and Thank You,'” said Bill Sanford, Lakeland PBS General Manager. “We’re in our pledge drive here in December and it’s a great opportunity for us to say thank you back to the folks that come in. So we appreciate all the folks that stopped by and if you missed it, next year we’ll do it again.”

Different news personalities also stopped by throughout the day.

