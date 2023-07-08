Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Scott Sheahen & Brooke (Reinders) Navarro

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In this Lakeland News 25th Anniversary flashback, we take a look at two Brainerd Lakes Area reporters from different time periods.

First up, we have Scott Sheahen. Scott was a news reporter for us in the Brainerd bureau from 2014 to 2015. Scott visited with us from the last Blockbuster in the United States. Thanks for checking in, Scott, and thank you for your hard work!

Next up, we jump back 20 years ago to 2002 and 2003 with Brooke (Reinders) Navarro. Brooke was a reporter for us in Brainerd and covered important news stories down in that area. She was also a fill-in anchor and reporter for the Bemidji area as well. Brooke is now a Managing Director at FMI Capital Advisors, a consulting and investment banking firm. Thank you for all the hard work that you’ve done for Lakeland News, Brooke!

