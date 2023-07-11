Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Reid Ferrin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In this Lakeland News 25th Anniversary flashback, we take a look at our very first sports director, Reid Ferrin. Reid joined Lakeland News at the beginning in 1998 as our sports anchor right out of college after graduating from Bemidji State University. Reid was with Lakeland News until 1999 and went on to go do bigger and better things. Reid is now a Senior Business Consultant at Protiviti in Atlanta, Georgia.

Thank you so much, Reid, for being there at the beginning and for the hard work that you put in to pave the way for all the sports directors after you. See you on the 13th for the open house and 25th Anniversary newscast, Reid!

Tune in on July 13th at 10:00 pm to watch Reid anchor sports again for our 25th Anniversary.

