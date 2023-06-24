Lakeland PBS

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Mary Kielar & Sue Doeden

Nathan DatresJun. 24 2023

On this Lakeland 25th Anniversary flashback, we take a look at two individuals that have helped Lakeland News in the past.

First, we look at Mary Kielar. Mary was a reporter for Lakeland News from 2015 to 2016 who now works for CNYCentral in Syracuse, New York. Thank you, Mary, for all your hard work!

Next, we hear from Sue Doeden. As many of you may remember, Sue started doing a cooking show called Lakeland Cooks with us back in the early 2000s. Lakeland Cooks then moved to a weekly segment on Lakeland News and eventually became Good Food, Good Life, 365. Sue hung up her apron in the winter of 2022. Thank you so much, Sue, for your long career and dedication to Lakeland News, your delicious food segments were appreciated by all!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

Related Posts

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Logan Gay

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Jackson Brunner

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Chelsie Brown

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Josh Peterson

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.