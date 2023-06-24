Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Mary Kielar & Sue Doeden

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On this Lakeland 25th Anniversary flashback, we take a look at two individuals that have helped Lakeland News in the past.

First, we look at Mary Kielar. Mary was a reporter for Lakeland News from 2015 to 2016 who now works for CNYCentral in Syracuse, New York. Thank you, Mary, for all your hard work!

Next, we hear from Sue Doeden. As many of you may remember, Sue started doing a cooking show called Lakeland Cooks with us back in the early 2000s. Lakeland Cooks then moved to a weekly segment on Lakeland News and eventually became Good Food, Good Life, 365. Sue hung up her apron in the winter of 2022. Thank you so much, Sue, for your long career and dedication to Lakeland News, your delicious food segments were appreciated by all!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today