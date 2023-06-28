Lakeland PBS

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Lee Benson

Nathan DatresJun. 28 2023

Next up on our Lakeland News 25th Anniversary flashback, we take a look at Lee Benson. Lee was the our sports director from 2013 to 2014, where he covered many of the events taking place in the Bemidji area during that time. Now, Lee works for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry as a Public Information Officer. Thank you so much, Lee, for all the hard work you did for Lakeland News!

By — Nathan Datres

