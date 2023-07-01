Lakeland PBS

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Josh Christensen

Lakeland News — Jul. 1 2023

Up next in our 25th Anniversary celebration is Josh Christensen. Josh started with us as an intern in 2006 and became a news and sports reporter in Brainerd in 2009, before eventually coming back to Bemidji and serving as sports director through 2012. He then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was a prominent sports anchor for several years.

Thank you, Josh, for the best wishes and for your work at Lakeland News!

