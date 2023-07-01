Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Josh Christensen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Up next in our 25th Anniversary celebration is Josh Christensen. Josh started with us as an intern in 2006 and became a news and sports reporter in Brainerd in 2009, before eventually coming back to Bemidji and serving as sports director through 2012. He then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was a prominent sports anchor for several years.

Thank you, Josh, for the best wishes and for your work at Lakeland News!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today