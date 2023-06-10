Lakeland PBS

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Betsy Melin & Chris Burns

Nathan DatresJun. 10 2023

For our second night of blasts from the past for Lakeland News’ 25th Anniversary, we’re featuring two of our reporters from the past three years, Betsy Melin and Chris Burns.

Most of you will remember Betsy Melin from the many news and events that she covered in the Bemidji area. Betsy now works as a Producer for KSTP-TV on Twin Cities Live.

Chris Burns was located in our Brainerd office, where he covered both news and sports for the region. Chris now works as a Sports Director for KTVO in Kirksville, Missouri.

We here at Lakeland News would like to thank both Betsy Melin and Chris Burns for all their hard work and dedication to our newscast. Thank you!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

Related Posts

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Emma Dainsberg (Hudziak)

Lakeland PBS Looking for Feedback on Lakeland News Closed Captioning

Lakeland PBS Wins Two Eric Sevareid Awards for TV Reporting

Golden Apple: Eagle View Elementary in Pequot Lakes Withstands the Cold to Teach

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.