Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Betsy Melin & Chris Burns

For our second night of blasts from the past for Lakeland News’ 25th Anniversary, we’re featuring two of our reporters from the past three years, Betsy Melin and Chris Burns.

Most of you will remember Betsy Melin from the many news and events that she covered in the Bemidji area. Betsy now works as a Producer for KSTP-TV on Twin Cities Live.

Chris Burns was located in our Brainerd office, where he covered both news and sports for the region. Chris now works as a Sports Director for KTVO in Kirksville, Missouri.

We here at Lakeland News would like to thank both Betsy Melin and Chris Burns for all their hard work and dedication to our newscast. Thank you!

