Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Becky Parker & Becky Livermore

Lakeland News — Jun. 29 2023

On this look back at former on-air personalities, we peek at two Beckys that worked for us in the past.

First, we take a glimpse at Becky Parker, who was a reporter with us back from 2010 to 2012 as a news reporter in our Brainerd office. Becky now works as a news anchor for WDAY News in Fargo, North Dakota. Thank you so much for the work you did for us, Becky. Best of luck in what’s to come!

Next, we go back a little further to Becky Livermore. Some of you may recall one of our weekly segments from 1998 to around 2004 was Becky’s Bloomers, a weekly gardening segment where Becky Livermore talked about all things plants and gardening. Becky was a wonderful contributor to Lakeland News and did a marvelous job. Thank you so much, Becky, for all your hard work!

