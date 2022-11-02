Lake of the Woods Volleyball Wins 5-Set Thriller Over Fosston in Section 8A Semifinal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Lake of the Woods volleyball team advanced to the Section 8A Championship with a 3-2 win over Fosston on Tuesday at Bagley High School. It’s the first time in over a decade that the Bears will be competing in a high school volleyball section final.

Lake of the Woods won in five highly-contested sets (25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13). The Bears will now take on Badger-Greenbush/Middle River in the Section 8A Championship on Friday, Nov. 4 at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.