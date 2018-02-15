DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lake Of The Woods Prepares To Host World Ploughing Competition

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

When you think of Lake of the Woods County, you might think of walleye and fishing, but soon, the world will also know them as a top plowing destination thanks to the county hosting next year’s World Ploughing Competition.

“First off, what an honor for the United States to host this competition. For Lake Of The Woods to get it is just really humbling,” says Joe Henry, executive director of tourism for Lake Of The Woods County.

“We would be hoping to bring anywhere from 30 to 32 or 33 countries to the contest,” says AnnaMarie McHugh, who is general secretary for the World Ploughing Organization.

The World Ploughing Competition has been around since 1953. Last year, it was held in Kenya and this fall it will be held in Germany. In 2019, the competition will drive into Lake of the Woods. A meeting was held in Baudette on Wednesday to discuss the logistics of the competition.

“It’s very much about how the plowing looks when it’s plowed. How straight it is. How little grass is showing or how little soil is showing,” says McHugh.

While it is a competition, the event is also meant to celebrate the art of plowing. There will be a weekend of festivities including a parade of tractors and a blessing of the plows. Lake Of The Woods is looking at all of Northern Minnesota to help pull everything off.

“We’re working with neighboring communities on different activities and housing. We have a ton of details to work out as far as making sure that we have proper security; making sure that medical is covered; making sure we have the right infrastructure,” says Henry.

Lake Of The Woods is taking this an opportunity to share with the world what the county is all about. They’re living by the World Ploughing Organization’s mantra “Let Peace Cultivate the Land” to guide them in their planning.

“There’s so many countries descending on the area. It’s fantastic and so many different cultures, different languages. Families arriving and friends arriving and meeting all those people, getting to know them; creating lasting friendships. There’s lifelong friendships that have been created through plowing,” says McHugh.

“Minnesota is such a welcoming state. To bring them to the Midwest to Minnesota and just to roll out the red carpet and to share some really great experiences with them is going to be a very special time,” says Henry.

McHugh adds, “We have to go back to the world association and tell them what do we think. Is America ready for the contest next year? And there’s no question – America is ready, and Lake of the Woods would be a really good experience.”

As you can imagine, a competition of this size will require many volunteers both during the planning and at the time of the event. If you’d like to get involved, you can email Joe Henry at joe.henry@lakeofthewoodsmn.com.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Laporte Teacher Wins State Award For Using Agriculture In Class

Six Kids Checked For Injuries After Sunday Morning Crash In Lake Of The Woods County

Brainerd Issues Snow Emergency: What Does That Mean?

Lake of the Woods County To Host 2019 World Ploughing Competition

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

lamscomm said

Way to go Shelly!... Read More

Sheri Currie said

55 was fine as people generally exceed the speed limit by at least five to ten m... Read More

Sheri Currie said

We do not need pawlenty back in Mn government!... Read More

Nancy Wasik said

Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More

Latest Story

Calvary Chapel In Bemidji Holds Valentine’s Day Meal

Posted on Feb. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Calvary Chapel In Bemidji Holds Valentine's Day Meal

Posted on Feb. 16 2018

More Details In Baxter Shooting Death

Posted on Feb. 15 2018

Golden Apple: Local Athlete Turns Sports Passion Into Children's Books

Posted on Feb. 15 2018

Severe School Bus Driver Shortage Could Lead To Route Reductions

Posted on Feb. 15 2018

Bemidji House Fire Causes Nearly $80,000 in Damage

Posted on Feb. 15 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.