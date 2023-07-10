Lake Itasca Public Water Access at Itasca State Park to Be Closed for Rest of Summer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park is closing tomorrow and will be closed through the rest of the 2023 summer season due to construction of a new public water access facility.

During the project, visitors will not be able to launch boats from the Lake Itasca drive-in access sites and will have limited access to launch carry-in watercraft, such as canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. Itasca Sports bike and boat rental will remain open with limited parking for customers.

According to the Minnesota DNR, the project will include expanding and paving the existing parking lot and creating two drive-in access ramps, a designated carry-in access site, an accessible dock, a watercraft inspection area, and a modern restroom facility.

