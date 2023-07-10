Lakeland PBS

Lake Itasca Public Water Access at Itasca State Park to Be Closed for Rest of Summer

Lakeland News — Jul. 10 2023

The Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park is closing tomorrow and will be closed through the rest of the 2023 summer season due to construction of a new public water access facility.

During the project, visitors will not be able to launch boats from the Lake Itasca drive-in access sites and will have limited access to launch carry-in watercraft, such as canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. Itasca Sports bike and boat rental will remain open with limited parking for customers.

According to the Minnesota DNR, the project will include expanding and paving the existing parking lot and creating two drive-in access ramps, a designated carry-in access site, an accessible dock, a watercraft inspection area, and a modern restroom facility.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Man Drowns While Fishing South of Nashwauk

Open House on July 5 in Akeley to Discuss Highway 34 Construction Project

DNR Holding ‘Operation Dry Water’ Campaign July 1-3 to Help Stop Boating DUIs

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Lake Plantagenet in Hubbard County

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.