Lake Bemidji State Park To Host Candlelight Snowshoe Event

Lake Bemidji State Park will host a snowshoe or hike by candlelight event on Saturday, January 26.

According to a release, the community is invited to stop by the park anytime between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to participate in the event.

“Few things transform a winter evening like soft light on snow,” said Erika Rivers, director of the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division. “Lit candles and lanterns help to create an unforgettable experience, especially when coupled with light from a starry sky and full moon.”

Minnesota state parks and trails will host more than 30 candlelight events this winter throughout the state.