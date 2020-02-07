Lake Bemidji State Park Is Offering Candlelight Ski And Snowshoe Events

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For two days locals get to tour Lake Bemidji State Park through candle-lit trails.

On Saturday February 8, between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the ski trails will go up to 5 km of easy and intermediate groomed ski trails. The trails will be lit for a magical night of skiing and participants over the age of 16 will need a Minnesota Ski Pass available at the park office.

And on Friday February 14, between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m will be this year’s Candalight Snowshoe walk exploring the winter woods through candlelight. The walk starts and ends at the Visitor Center where refreshments will be available along with live music by Bluebird.

Snowshoes will be available to rent .

