Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival to Return in August

Nick UrsiniMay. 17 2021

The Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival will return for its 15th year this summer. The race will start on August 4 and end on August 7.

According to the release, the 2021 Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival is expected to feature all of the fun of the previous festivals.

“The festival has become one of region’s most popular summer traditions and we are fortunate to have such great support from our sponsors and volunteers. They make it all possible and have stuck with us as we had to cancel last year. We can’t thank them enough. I’m excited to see everyone,” said Brian Bissonette, Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Planning Committee Member and Festival Announcer.

Team registration is now open. Teams can save $100 if they register by June 15.

You can register by clicking here.

