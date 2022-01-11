Lakeland PBS

Laine Larson to Retire as Brainerd Schools Superintendent

Chris BurnsJan. 10 2022

Laine Larson

Laine Larson’s six-year run as Brainerd Public School’s superintendent will be coming to an end after the school board accepted her retirement at their latest board meeting.

Laine Larson began as the school’s superintendent in 2016. Since then, she has led the school through an unprecedented pandemic and passed a $250 million bonding referendum in 2018. The referendum resulted in multiple upgrades throughout majority of their buildings and a new arts facility.

Larson’s last day will be June 30, 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

BSU Athletic Director Tracy Dill to Retire After Eight Years in Role

Golden Apple: Brainerd HS Counselor Writes Novel to Help Prevent Suicide

2 Juveniles Arrested for Threats of School Violence in Brainerd

Backlash to Masking at Brainerd School Board Meeting

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.