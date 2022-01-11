Laine Larson to Retire as Brainerd Schools Superintendent

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Laine Larson’s six-year run as Brainerd Public School’s superintendent will be coming to an end after the school board accepted her retirement at their latest board meeting.

Laine Larson began as the school’s superintendent in 2016. Since then, she has led the school through an unprecedented pandemic and passed a $250 million bonding referendum in 2018. The referendum resulted in multiple upgrades throughout majority of their buildings and a new arts facility.

Larson’s last day will be June 30, 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today