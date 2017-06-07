Lab Supervisor In Philando Castile Manslaughter Trial Will Continue To Testify

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A lab supervisor at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is expected to continue testifying in the trial of an officer who fatally shot a black man.

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial for manslaughter in the July 6 death of Philando Castile. Yanez, who is Latino, shot Castile during a traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Castile’s girlfriend was in the car and livestreamed the shooting’s aftermath of Facebook.

BCA lab supervisor Lindsey Garfield testified Tuesday that Castile’s pistol was recovered from the shooting scene. She said its magazine was loaded, but there was no round in the chamber. Garfield is expected to continue testifying Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors have said that Yanez acted unreasonably when he shot Castile seconds after he was notified of the firearm, while defense contends Yanez had to react quickly to protect himself from a threat.