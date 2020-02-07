Kris Humphries Coming to Baxter Today for Five Guys Opening

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Five Guys is coming to the Baxter/Brainerd community. One of its owners is former Golden Gopher and NBA standout, Kris Humphries.

Business Manager, Alex Humphries, has set up an 11 A.M opening of the new restaurant with both Humphries available to answer any questions about the new store.

Kris Humphries is from Minnetonka, Minnesota and was the 2004 Big Ten Freshman of the year in his lone season as a Gopher. He was drafted 14th overall in the 2004 NBA draft and played 16 seasons in the NBA.

