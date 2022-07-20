Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A youth mentoring program in the Brainerd area held an open house this past Sunday to celebrate their move to a new home.

Kinship Partners is a one-on-one youth mentoring program that provides community mentors for school age kids to spark new connections and friendships.

Kinship Partners began back in 1986 starting with only one employee and has continued to grow every year to help improve kids’ lives. The nonprofit now has a new home and looked to celebrate just how far they’ve come and how far they could go with an ice cream social.

Moving to their new location in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was the next big step. The new space allows Kinship Partners to be more flexible with different activities and events, creating opportunities for mentors and kids to come together and build a relationship.

The organization serves hundreds of kids every year and now with this new chapter, the sky is the limit.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today