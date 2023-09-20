Kinship Partners Hosts 37th Annual Food & Coat Drive in Crosby

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With fall quickly approaching, Kinship Partners held its 37th annual food and coat drive in Crosby Memorial Park this past Saturday.

From 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, the non-profit organization collected all coats and non-perishable food items dropped off before handing the items over directly to the Cuyana Range Food Shelf.

Since 1986, Kinship Partners has served as a mentorship opportunity for kids in the communities of Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby & other neighboring areas all in the name of doing good deeds.

“It’s just about being intentional, about being kind. Just saying ‘hi,’ being kind and smiling goes a long way,” said Kinship Partners Program Coordinator Tyler Scull. “You never know what someone’s going through or what their day is. Doing a good deed or kind can make someone’s day. It doesn’t have to be taking them to Disneyland or anything. There’s no reason why here that families need to hungry or kids shouldn’t have coats. We have all the resources they need. So this is just a bigger way to prove that we can do a good deed – make a difference.”

Donations of new and used coats, snow pants, boots and other accessories will be accepted at Crystal Cleaners in Brainerd until Oct. 6. Additional drop-off locations are to be decided.

