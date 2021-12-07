Kids Shop for Holiday Gifts with Bemidji “Heroes & Helpers”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Once a year, The Bemidji Lions and First City Lions volunteer for “Heroes and Helpers,” where children get to come out and shop around with local police and emergency crews.

This year, not only did the Lions come out to help with this event, but there was also help from 35 Bemidji area students, local law enforcement, and first responders. Children were able to spend $100 for holiday gifts for family members and others.

Upon arrival, each kid was paired up with a first responder or a police officer before searching for a holiday gift. Once students were done shopping, the items that were chosen were brought to a gift-wrapping station where volunteers wrapped the gifts. Once the shopping adventures came to and end, children were invited to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and enjoy some snacks and hot cocoa.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today