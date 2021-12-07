Lakeland PBS

Kids Shop for Holiday Gifts with Bemidji “Heroes & Helpers”

Emma HudziakDec. 6 2021

Once a year, The Bemidji Lions and First City Lions volunteer for “Heroes and Helpers,” where children get to come out and shop around with local police and emergency crews.

This year, not only did the Lions come out to help with this event, but there was also help from 35 Bemidji area students, local law enforcement, and first responders. Children were able to spend $100 for holiday gifts for family members and others.

Upon arrival, each kid was paired up with a first responder or a police officer before searching for a holiday gift. Once students were done shopping, the items that were chosen were brought to a gift-wrapping station where volunteers wrapped the gifts. Once the shopping adventures came to and end, children were invited to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and enjoy some snacks and hot cocoa.

By — Emma Hudziak

