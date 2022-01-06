Kenley Vincent Adds French Flair to Bemidji Boys Basketball Team

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Kenley Vincent isn’t your typical guard on a Northern Minnesota basketball team. Vincent is a foreign exchange student whose home is in Toulon, France. Toulon is approximately 4,538 miles away from Bemidji, but Vincent has found a home on the Bemidji boys basketball team.

Vincent is a tough and quick defender that comes off the bench for the Lumberjacks and averages just under five points per game. There’s been several adjustments that Vincent has made since arriving in Bemidji in September, but he says that the members of the Bemidji boys basketball team have welcomed him with open arms.