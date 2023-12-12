Lakeland PBS

Kelliher Woman Found Guilty for Falsely Reporting Police Misconduct During Her Arrest

Lakeland News — Dec. 11 2023

Lori Stangel (Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

A Beltrami County jury has found a 38-year-old Kelliher woman guilty of falsely reporting police misconduct.

Lori Stangel claimed she was sexually assaulted on April 16 when she was arrested for disorderly conduct related to a child custody case. The entire incident was recorded on a body-worn camera and a squad car camera. That video was reviewed by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Administration and the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, and it was determined Stangel’s accusations were false.

Stangel pled guilty to the disorderly conduct charge but not guilty to falsely reporting police misconduct and obstructing the legal process. A jury trail occurred during the week of Nov. 20, where Stangel was found guilty of the charges after video of the incident was shown.

She is currently in custody in the Beltrami County Jail awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 12.

By — Lakeland News

