Kelliher VFW Auxiliary Hosting “Welcome Home” Veterans Ceremony

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 10 2018
Veterans Day is this weekend and the VFW Auxiliary in Kelliher will be thanking service men and women with a special “welcome home” ceremony.

The Kelliher VFW Auxiliary was inspired to host the commemoration after a few of their members saw a story from Wadena that was featured on Lakeland News back in May. During the event, veterans will be re-welcomed home and thanked with a special lapel pin. All veterans are welcome, but there are a few requirements to receive the lapel pin.

Miranda Pula, the Kelliher VFW Auxiliary President, says, “All veterans can come. The ones that we’re honoring specifically are people who served from November 1st, 1955 to May 15th, 1975, and that’s regardless of location. It doesn’t matter where they were located. They’ll be honored if they were serving during that time frame.”

The commemoration starts at 10 in the morning next Monday at the Kelliher High School. It is open for the public to attend.

