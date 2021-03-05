Lakeland PBS

Jury Selection Begins Next Week in Trial of Derek Chauvin

Lakeland News — Mar. 4 2021

Jury selection begins next Monday in Derek Chauvin’s trial on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

An appeals court is still considering whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chauvin is one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd’s death. A judge ruled earlier this week that only one member of Floyd’s family will be allowed to attend the high-profile murder trial because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The same restriction applies to Chauvin’s family. The trial will be broadcast live for those not able to attend.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

