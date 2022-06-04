Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murder in Buffalo, MN Clinic Shooting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A jury has found a man guilty of murder and other counts in a shooting attack at the Allina Health Care clinic in Buffalo, MN last year that killed one staff member and wounded four others.

After a three-week-long trial, Gregory Ulrich was convicted on all 11 counts against him, including first-degree premeditated intentional murder and first-degree premeditated attempted murder. First-degree premeditated murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of a parole sentence.

Ulrich will be sentenced June 17th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today