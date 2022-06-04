Lakeland PBS

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murder in Buffalo, MN Clinic Shooting

Lakeland News — Jun. 3 2022

Gregory Ulrich

A jury has found a man guilty of murder and other counts in a shooting attack at the Allina Health Care clinic in Buffalo, MN last year that killed one staff member and wounded four others.

After a three-week-long trial, Gregory Ulrich was convicted on all 11 counts against him, including first-degree premeditated intentional murder and first-degree premeditated attempted murder. First-degree premeditated murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of a parole sentence.

Ulrich will be sentenced June 17th.

By — Lakeland News

