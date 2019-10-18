Junior Achievement Recognizes Elementary School Volunteer Of The Year

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest is proud to announce Sierra McLean as their Elementary Volunteer of the year. McLean was selected from nominees across Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin.

Junior Achievement will be honoring McLean at a fundraiser, Happy Hour for a Cause, at Cuyuna

Brewing in Crosby on Thursday, October 24th from 5 – 7 p.m. Cost per person is $15 which includes beer

tastings from Cuyuna Brewing and light appetizers provided by Iron Range Eatery. All proceeds support

the 7,000 students Junior Achievement serves throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“Last year Sierra singlehandedly delivered JA curriculum to all 2nd, 4th and 5th graders at

Cuyuna Range Elementary School in Crosby and then threw them all a pizza party at the end, Sierra has

consistently served CRES students for many years, and we are incredibly grateful,” said District Manager for Junior Achievement in the Brainerd Lakes Area Amy Gray.

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest has been serving students in Minnesota, North Dakota and

western Wisconsin since 1949. This year the national organization, JA USA, celebrates its 100th

anniversary, and the local program is celebrating its 70th year.