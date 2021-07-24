Lakeland PBS

Judge Rules Hubbard Co. Can’t Obstruct Access to Property of Line 3 Opponents

Lakeland News — Jul. 23 2021

A Hubbard County District Judge has ruled the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office must stop obstructing access to a property used by people who are opposing the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes says the driveway does not have a proper easement to connect to a township road, which means driving on it is trespassing on county land. Aukes says they are not blocking the driveway but have been citing drivers who use it since the latter part of June.

However, Judge Jana Austad said in her decision, “This is a substantial violation of plaintiffs’ right to the use and the enjoyment of the property.” She added, “The alleged conduct of the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department could also, if established, be a deprivation of constitutional rights.”

Austad says law enforcement must stop barricading, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with access to the property, which is owned by Winona LaDuke, the executive director of Indigenous environmental group Honor the Earth. Aukes says he will appeal the ruling.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Drilling Fluid Used in Line 3 Construction Released Near Solway

Water Protectors Hold Press Conference to Address Line 3 Construction

Greater Bemidji Receives Funds for Entrepreneur Loan Program

Line 3: Arrests at Shell River Protest; Enbridge Says Pipeline 70% Complete

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.