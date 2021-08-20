Judge Promises Quick Ruling on Guns at Minnesota State Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has promised a quick ruling on whether people with permits to carry firearms can bring their guns into the Minnesota State Fair, which opens in one week.

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus asked Judge Laura Nelson to issue a temporary injunction prohibiting the fair and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office from enforcing the fair’s ban on bringing guns onto the fairgrounds. The judge said she’ll rule before the fair begins next Thursday.

The gun owners argue that the ban violates state law and the Second Amendment. But the fair argues it has the authority to protect the safety of visitors.

