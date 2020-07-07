Lakeland PBS

Judge Orders Temporary Shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline

Lakeland News — Jul. 7 2020

A federal judge has ordered a temporary shutdown of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

The judge ruled that the oil pipeline must be shut down by August 5th and emptied for an in-depth environmental review. The ruling is a defeat for the Trump Administration but is is a major win for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental groups, who have fought against the pipeline for years.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it will take about 13 months to create the environmental impact report.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

DNR Says Irrigation Project in Wadena County Does Not Need Environmental Impact Statement

Opponents of Proposed Twin Metals Mine Suing to Challenge Renewal of Leases

U.S. Senate Candidate to Bring “Re-open Minnesota” Tour to Brainerd Area

Construction Team Back at Brainerd High Project After Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Latest Stories

Black Lives Matter Vigil Held in Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 7 2020

Bemidji Jaycees Host First Ever "Unparade" For 4th of July

Posted on Jul. 6 2020

Youth Baseball Back In Baxter

Posted on Jul. 6 2020

In Business: Whelan Properties in Bemidji Building New Apartment Homes

Posted on Jul. 6 2020

Minnesota Sees Lowest Number of COVID-19 Deaths Since April 13th

Posted on Jul. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.