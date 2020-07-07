Judge Orders Temporary Shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A federal judge has ordered a temporary shutdown of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

The judge ruled that the oil pipeline must be shut down by August 5th and emptied for an in-depth environmental review. The ruling is a defeat for the Trump Administration but is is a major win for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental groups, who have fought against the pipeline for years.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it will take about 13 months to create the environmental impact report.

