Jeff Johnson Urges Minnesotans To Vote

Anthony Scott
Nov. 5 2018
Republican governor candidate Jeff Johnson is on one final bus tour before election day, trying to rally people to go out and vote.

Johnson and his running mate Donna Bergstrom stopped at the Pizza Ranch in Baxter as part of their four-day tour traveling to about 30 different cities. Johnson answered questions from the public, and urged to people to vote if they hadn’t already. Johnson also expressed the fact that he has a good feeling about election day.

Johnson’s bus tour concluded today before heading back to Plymouth where he will watch the election.

To hear more from Johnson, watch the video below.

