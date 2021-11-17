Lakeland PBS

Jeff Haack Resigns from Bemidji School Board

Lakeland News — Nov. 16 2021

A longtime member of the Bemidji School Board has announced his resignation.

Jeff Haack, who has served on the Bemidji School Board since 2012, made the announcement at the end of Monday night’s school board meeting.

“My life gets busier all the time, and this board meeting is my last one,” said Haack. “So I realize with this referendum … that maybe I don’t represent my constituency very well, and from some of the people that showed up in our meetings, they surely don’t represent me. I really want to focus more of time and efforts on my kiddos and this foundation, and there’s only so much of me to go around. So effective at the end of our closed session and adjournment, that’s my resignation.”

Haack is one of six people who serve on the Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fund. The mission of the fund is to provide resources for classroom academic activities and create community partnerships in a lasting and sustainable effort.

By — Lakeland News

