Jana Shogren Resigning from Brainerd School Board, Moving Outside of District
A Brainerd School Board member has announced her resignation because she is moving outside the district.
Jana Shogren has told the other school board members and superintendent Heidi Hahn that her last day on the board will be either November 7th or the day she no longer owns a house in the district, whichever comes first. The district will need to hold a special election to fill Shogren’s seat.
Superintendent Hahn said in a news release that the district is sad to accept Shogren’s resignation yet excited for her and her family.
