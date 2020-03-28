James Hendricks Recaps Memorable Football Career
James Hendricks was a star football player for Bemidji High School from 2011 to 2014. His college career at North Dakota State was no different, as Hendricks excelled on the defensive side of the ball at safety. Hendricks sat down with us to discuss his time at NDSU and what the future will bring.
Hendricks caps his impressive football career with several accolades at North Dakota State University:
2019 HERO Sports FCS All-America Second Team
2019 All-MVFC First Team
2018 All-MVFC Second Team
2018 MVFC Defensive Player of the Week
2019 MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award
2018, 2019 MVFC Honor Roll