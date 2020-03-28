Lakeland PBS

James Hendricks Recaps Memorable Football Career

Chaz MootzMar. 27 2020

James Hendricks was a star football player for Bemidji High School from 2011 to 2014. His college career at North Dakota State was no different, as Hendricks excelled on the defensive side of the ball at safety. Hendricks sat down with us to discuss his time at NDSU and what the future will bring.

Hendricks caps his impressive football career with several accolades at North Dakota State University:

2019 HERO Sports FCS All-America Second Team
2019 All-MVFC First Team
2018 All-MVFC Second Team
2018 MVFC Defensive Player of the Week
2019 MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award
2018, 2019 MVFC Honor Roll

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Freed Excited To Lead Brainerd Football

BSU Men’s Hockey’s Driscoll Semifinalist For Mike Richter Award

BSU Men’s Hockey Ranked 11th in Final USCHO.com National Poll

Former Beaver Whitecloud Signs Contract Extension With Golden Knights

Recent Show

Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Join Lakeland PBS for a discussion about the situation regarding COVID-19, and the local response by health officials here in north central
Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Recently Added

Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Common Ground: Friends of Itasca

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Lakeland Currents: National Loon Center

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Backroads: Corey Medina & Brothers

Posted on Feb. 20 2020

Common Ground: Itasca Biological Station

Posted on Feb. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.