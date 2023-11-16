Jack Pine Brewery’s ‘Pints for a Purpose’ Continues to Support Local Charities

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter held another Pints for a Purpose event on Wednesday, where they donated a dollar for every pint sold to a non-profit organization. Owner Patrick Sundberg started the program to help give back to the Brainerd Lakes community over six years ago.

Every two weeks, a local charity is helped at Jack Pine Brewery. On Nov. 15, that was Breath of Life Adult Day Services in Brainerd. Pints for a Purpose was started not only to give back to charities but also to give locals information about non-profit organizations in their region.

“The Brainerd Lakes Area has a vast number of non-profits that function in our area and really help out our community, and because we’re a community focused brewery, we wanted to help those that helped us,” said Sundberg.

With the countless organizations that have received donations through Pints for a Purpose, Sundberg takes a lot of pride in helping out his community.

“He’s bringing people together which is super, super smart, and that’s what we need,” said Scarlett Langenfeld, executive director for Breath of Life. “We’re a small community, we stick together and that’s this event is all about, is truly just showing the people that they still matter.”

And with a group that sticks together, especially in the cold parts of the year, Sundberg feels that holding events like Pints for a Purpose is the least he can do for his beloved community.

“It’s our locals and our local community that really supports us through the winter. So by supporting the charities and organizations that are local, it’s a way of us giving back to us that support us,” explained Sundberg. “That’s the great thing about a small community, is that everybody chips in and everybody contributes and everybody helps each other out. That’s what makes living and owning a business in a small town just feel amazing.”

Since the Pints for a Purpose program was started in 2017, Jack Pine Brewery has raised upwards of $20,000 for local charities.

