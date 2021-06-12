Lakeland PBS

It’s Take a Kid Fishing Weekend in Minnesota

Nick UrsiniJun. 12 2021

Minnesotans 16 or older who take a child 15 or younger do not need a license to fish this weekend.

With cooler weather expected this weekend, it’s the perfect opportunity to take your child fishing. One tip a DNR specialist said is to shore fish, it’s easier, cheaper and there is more opportunities to catch fish close to shore this early in the season.

The Minnesota DNR has a list of public access points by county. To view the map, click here.

By — Nick Ursini

