It’s Take a Kid Fishing Weekend in Minnesota

Minnesotans 16 or older who take a child 15 or younger do not need a license to fish this weekend.

With cooler weather expected this weekend, it’s the perfect opportunity to take your child fishing. One tip a DNR specialist said is to shore fish, it’s easier, cheaper and there is more opportunities to catch fish close to shore this early in the season.

The Minnesota DNR has a list of public access points by county. To view the map, click here.

