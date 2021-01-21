Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Waiting for COVID-19 Vaccines

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 20 2021

With the shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out in a slow process, some areas in the state can’t move onto the next phase until they receive vaccine shipments.

Itasca County is nearly complete with vaccinating those in Phase 1A but they can’t start vaccinating residents in Phase 1B until they are allocated another shipment.

County officials are reminding the public to stay patient, as you will be notified when a vaccine is available for you.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

