Itasca County Waiting for COVID-19 Vaccines
With the shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out in a slow process, some areas in the state can’t move onto the next phase until they receive vaccine shipments.
Itasca County is nearly complete with vaccinating those in Phase 1A but they can’t start vaccinating residents in Phase 1B until they are allocated another shipment.
County officials are reminding the public to stay patient, as you will be notified when a vaccine is available for you.
