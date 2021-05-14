Itasca County Still Experiencing High COVID-19 Case Numbers
Itasca County Public Health will be hosting clinics offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine on
- Monday, May 17, 10:30-2:00 at Kiesler Wellness Center, 3130 SE 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids
- Sunday, May 23, 10:30-12:30 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 33297 MN State Hwy. 6, Deer River
To secure an appointment, visit the county website or the Itasca County Public Health Facebook page. Walk-ins are possible as supplies last.
