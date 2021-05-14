Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Still Experiencing High COVID-19 Case Numbers

Destiny Wiggins — May. 13 2021

Itasca County Public Health will be hosting clinics offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine on

  • Monday, May 17, 10:30-2:00 at Kiesler Wellness Center, 3130 SE 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids
  • Sunday, May 23, 10:30-12:30 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 33297 MN State Hwy. 6, Deer River

To secure an appointment, visit the county website or the Itasca County Public Health Facebook page.  Walk-ins are possible as supplies last.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Walz to End State Mask Mandate Following New Federal Guidance

Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

Updated CDC Guidance States Fully Vaccinated People Can Go Without Mask

Sanford Health, Beltrami County Public Health Discuss Vaccine Expansion for Ages 12-15

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.