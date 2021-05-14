Itasca County Still Experiencing High COVID-19 Case Numbers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Itasca County Public Health will be hosting clinics offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine on

Monday, May 17, 10:30-2:00 at Kiesler Wellness Center, 3130 SE 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids

Sunday, May 23, 10:30-12:30 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 33297 MN State Hwy. 6, Deer River

To secure an appointment, visit the county website or the Itasca County Public Health Facebook page. Walk-ins are possible as supplies last.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today