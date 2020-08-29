Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Monitoring COVID-19 Cases at Senior Apartment Complex in Deer River

Lakeland News — Aug. 29 2020

Itasca County Public Health officials are concerned about a cluster of COVID-19 cases discovered at a senior apartment complex in the county.

The COVID-19 cases are being connected to Comstock Court, an independent living senior apartment complex in Deer River that’s owned by Essentia Health. The county is working closely with Essentia to contain the spread of the virus, as well as to identify and inform anyone who may have been exposed or otherwise impacted.

Essentia, with guidance from its infectious disease experts, has created a process for thorough daily symptom surveillance and screening of each resident. Also, because of increased restrictions on building access, Essentia is developing support systems to ensure residents have access to medication pick-up needs, groceries, and other items.

Through this collaboration, contact tracing conducted by Itasca County Public Health is underway.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

