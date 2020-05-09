Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Discusses Police Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Betsy Melin — May. 8 2020

With 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Itasca County, officials have been meeting over Zoom to discuss themes related to the disease emerging in their community.

The theme of today’s discussion was how police officers and law enforcement are handling the pandemic. Welfare checks and calls have been up, and Grand Rapids Chief of Police Scott Johnson said the police force is not spending its time stopping vehicles, including those that may be coming to the area for the fishing opener.

With the fishing opener planned for this weekend, officers ask that people maintain safe social distancing practices while outside, keeping six feet apart, and wear masks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

