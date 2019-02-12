Itasca County Deputies Involved In Shooting After Responding To A Domestic Violence Dispute

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sunday, February 10th at approximately 5:26 p.m. reporting a domestic assault which occurred at a home on Walker Road near Hill City, Minnesota.

Once deputies arrived they attempted to make contact, but at one point the subject fired his weapon. Deputies also fired their weapons, and the subject sustained injuries and is receiving medical attention at St. Mary’s in Duluth.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer involved shooting incident. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the domestic assault complaint.

The BCA will provide additional information about the officer involved shooting incident once initial interviews are completed.