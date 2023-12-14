Lakeland PBS

Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help in Finding Missing Woman

Lakeland News — Dec. 13 2023

Eleanore “Ellie” Halverson (Courtesy: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office)

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

45-year-old Eleanore “Ellie” Halverson was last seen in Northome on Nov. 4. Halverson has a pierced nose and ears, a butterfly tattoo between her shoulder blades, and a “freedom is dirty” tattoo on her left arm.

Authorities say Halverson was traveling with a man named Gene “Geno” Carter and was driving a brown early 2000 model Toyota Camry with an unknown plate number. Investigators believe she left a home in rural Itasca County with an unknown direction of travel.

If you have seen Halverson or know her whereabouts, please contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northwoods Experience: MN’s Lost 40 Joins National Old-Growth Forest Network

Beltrami County Touts Helpfulness of Project Lifesaver After Missing Man is Found

Cass County to Contract with Itasca County to House Jail Inmates

Missing Man Found in Bemidji with Help of Project Lifesaver Program

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.