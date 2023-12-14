Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help in Finding Missing Woman
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
45-year-old Eleanore “Ellie” Halverson was last seen in Northome on Nov. 4. Halverson has a pierced nose and ears, a butterfly tattoo between her shoulder blades, and a “freedom is dirty” tattoo on her left arm.
Authorities say Halverson was traveling with a man named Gene “Geno” Carter and was driving a brown early 2000 model Toyota Camry with an unknown plate number. Investigators believe she left a home in rural Itasca County with an unknown direction of travel.
If you have seen Halverson or know her whereabouts, please contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.
