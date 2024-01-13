Isle Man Dies After Truck Goes Through Mille Lacs Lake Ice

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An 80-year-old man from Isle, MN has died after his truck went through the ice on Mille Lacs Lake.

A 911 caller this morning found the man’s body floating in an area where the truck went through and was able to bring him back to shore. The man, identified as Richard Francis Gadbois, was found wearing a flotation device.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says the ice was only six inches thick where the truck went through. The recommended guideline for clear ice is 13-17 inches for a truck, but Burton says ice on many lakes across the state is not good, clear ice due to rains and warm temperatures.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today