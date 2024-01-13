Lakeland PBS

Isle Man Dies After Truck Goes Through Mille Lacs Lake Ice

Lakeland News — Jan. 12 2024

Credit: Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office

An 80-year-old man from Isle, MN has died after his truck went through the ice on Mille Lacs Lake.

A 911 caller this morning found the man’s body floating in an area where the truck went through and was able to bring him back to shore. The man, identified as Richard Francis Gadbois, was found wearing a flotation device.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says the ice was only six inches thick where the truck went through. The recommended guideline for clear ice is 13-17 inches for a truck, but Burton says ice on many lakes across the state is not good, clear ice due to rains and warm temperatures.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

