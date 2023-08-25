Isle Man Dies After Getting Trapped in Gravel Wash Plant at Cemstone Products

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 45-year-old Isle, MN man has died after getting trapped in a portion of a gravel wash plant at Cemstone Products in Isle.

According to a release from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, emergency workers responded to the scene just before 8 this morning, and with the help of employees were able to free the man and start lifesaving efforts. The man was taken to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Chad Michael Minenko. The Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation but appears to be an accident.

